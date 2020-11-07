Alice ISD cancels rescheduled graduation due to Gov. Abbott's order that limits gatherings of 10 or more

ALICE, Texas — There's bittersweet news for high school seniors in Alice. The school district announced they are canceling the outdoor graduation ceremony scheduled for July 25.
A statement from the school district said the reason for the cancellation is because of Texas Governor Greg Abbott's new executive order limiting gatherings of 10 or more people.
The good news is that seniors have already been given their diplomas, and were able to be recognized virtually last month. A big congratulations to the class of 2020!
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Party’s over: Fiesta’s November reboot called off amid SA’s COVID-19 surge
- City officials report the COVID-19 related death of an infant in Nueces County on Friday
- Gov. Abbott: Lack of masks, spike in COVID-19 could lead to 'necessity of closing Texas down'
- County Judge: 'Fast is not going to work here. This is a marathon, not a sprint.'