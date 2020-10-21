Alice ISD closing all schools after several positive COVID-19 cases

All athletic and extra-curricular activities have also been suspended. Students will do remote learning.

ALICE, Texas — The Alice Independent School District is closing all schools and going back to virtual learning after several students tested positive for COVID-19, a letter to parents said.

The letter said that several students attended a "large residential gathering on Oct. 17" that may have led to the exposures, according to contact tracing.

Parents and students who may have been exposed are being notified by the district.

Students who tested positive, at both William Adams Middle School and Alice High School, were on campus as recent as yesterday.

In-person instruction is ending immediately.