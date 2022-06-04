Alice ISD holding job fair for potential teachers

As school districts scramble to fill open positions, Alice ISD is holding a job fair for prospective teachers, and other staff.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you are interested in a career in education, now's the time to start applying as school districts scramble to fill vacant staff positions.

Alice ISD is holding a job fair for teachers and other positions within their education system.

The fair is taking place Thursday Apr. 7 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., and Friday Apr. 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. It will be held at the Alice ISD Administration building on 2 Coyote Trail in Alice.

Potential employees should bring their resume, and be prepared to fill out applications on the spot. From us at 3News, good luck!

