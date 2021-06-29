Alice ISD looking to hire teachers after salaries increase

Before, starting pay was roughly $39,000 for first year teachers. Now, starting pay is $50,000.

ALICE, Texas — The Alice Independent School District raised teacher salaries in order to hopefully increase staffing there.

Alice ISD is just one of several school districts across the state having a hard time hiring teachers. However, district leaders said they have been working over the past few years to pay their teachers more.

Before, starting pay was roughly $39,000 for first year teachers. Now, starting pay is $50,000.

"We currently have 15 positions that we're still trying to fill," Superintendent Carl Scarborough said. "We have about 320 total teachers in the district with 47 or 4,800 kids, so we're a pretty good size district."

Those 15 open positions mentioned are ready to be filled immediately. Apply here.

