Alice ISD looking to hire teachers after salaries increase

Before, starting pay was roughly $39,000 for first year teachers. Now, starting pay is $50,000.

ALICE, Texas — The Alice Independent School District raised teacher salaries in order to hopefully increase staffing there. 

Alice ISD is just one of several school districts across the state having a hard time hiring teachers. However, district leaders said they have been working over the past few years to pay their teachers more.

"We currently have 15 positions that we're still trying to fill," Superintendent Carl Scarborough said. "We have about 320 total teachers in the district with 47 or 4,800 kids, so we're a pretty good size district."

Those 15 open positions mentioned are ready to be filled immediately. Apply here.

