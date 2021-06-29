Alice ISD looking to hire teachers after salaries increase

ALICE, Texas — The Alice Independent School District raised teacher salaries in order to hopefully increase staffing there.
Alice ISD is just one of several school districts across the state having a hard time hiring teachers. However, district leaders said they have been working over the past few years to pay their teachers more.
Before, starting pay was roughly $39,000 for first year teachers. Now, starting pay is $50,000.
"We currently have 15 positions that we're still trying to fill," Superintendent Carl Scarborough said. "We have about 320 total teachers in the district with 47 or 4,800 kids, so we're a pretty good size district."
Those 15 open positions mentioned are ready to be filled immediately. Apply here.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Corpus Christi PD: Officer shoots man during struggle after alleged catalytic converter theft attempt
- Lucky fisherman reels in two tagged red fishes as part of the CCA tournament
- No fireworks allowed, but you might see some light shows courtesy of bioluminescence at Padre Island National Seashore
- Dia De Los Muertos festival is back for 2021
- Texas leads nation in deaths caused by teen drivers
- Ages 12 and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine in Nueces County. Here's what you need to know.