Alice ISD students gifted new shoes and backpacks for the upcoming school year

ALICE, Texas — More than 200 students in the Alice Independent School District will be walking through the halls of school in some brand-new shoes thanks to the Corpus Christi Association of Realtors ‘Walk with Pride’ program.

Students in grades first through eighth who met qualifications were able to pick out a brand-new pair of kicks.



The districts social workers department also provided some socks for the kids. The realtor’s association says it's just one way to energize the students before they had back to class.

“We feel that providing a child that's starting school with a new pair of shoes or new backpack or new socks we feel that it’s just enlightens them and makes them feel super excited and gives them the attitude that yes I can succeed in school,” said Mary Scruton with the realtor’s association.

The Alice Police Department also coming through, they donated two hundred backpacks to students as well. First day of class in Alice will be September 8.

