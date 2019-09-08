CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Alice Independent School District teachers attended a training session Friday for the start of the 2019-20 school year, and many are looking forward to a pay increase.

The Alice ISD board approved the raise months ago after House Bill 3 passed in Austin. Starting this upcoming school year, teachers in the district will enjoy a 10.61-percent increase in pay.

For some teachers, the increase means a raise of $4,600, while for tenured teachers it amounts to $5,800.

According to Alice ISD Superintendent Carol Scarbrough, it has been a long time coming and they hope to increase salaries in the future.

"So we wanted to make it a significant amount, and we're not there yet," Scarbrough said. "We want to continue in years to come, to continue to look at how can we reward our employees for what they do to help our kids."

"It does feel great, you know? We feel appreciated even more so with the raise, you know, so we're very grateful for that," third grade teacher Jennifer Rodriguez said.

Other district staff such as librarians, counselors, and custodians also received a pay raise. Scarbrough said the increase amounts to around $2,200.

Alice ISD is not the only area district to make a significant pay increase. Gregory-Portland Independent School District raised the pay for teachers and other salaried staff by 10.57-percent.

