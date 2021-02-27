Alice ISD to vaccinate more teachers with help of neighboring cities

Out of 450 vaccines being given out Saturday, about 270 are designated for Alice ISD employees.

ALICE, Texas — More of our Coastal Bend educators will be receiving their vaccines within the next 24 hours. The Alice Independent School District is partnering with district in Premont, Orange Grove, Ben Bolt and Longoria to distribute vaccines to employees Saturday morning.

A total of 450 vaccines will be given out to those who registered for a shot.

Alice Superintendent Carl Scarbrough said they still have nearly 70-percent of students learning virtually, so getting more teachers and staff vaccinated means possibly more kids back in the classrooms.

"Teachers stand in front of kids every single day. I think they can have more confidence that they're safe, they're safer,.and that's been, it's been nerve racking for our instructional staff and others," Scarbrough said. "And so we've been, we've been doing what we can. We've had many stoppages over this year, and at times we had up to 80 employees in quarantine at one given time."

Out of the 450 vaccines being given out Saturday, about 270 are designated for Alice ISD employees. Scarbrough said after a year into this pandemic, they are finally seeing some light at the end of the tunnel.

