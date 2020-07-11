CCISD: T.G. Allen Elementary closes due to a "significant increase" in coronavirus cases

Everyone who works in the building will now be working from home as students and staff shift to remote instruction for one week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is in reference to the Nueces County’s COVID-19 transmission rate that is trending up.

In a newsletter sent out by the Corpus Christi ISD, district leaders announced they will be closing T.G. Allen Elementary until November 16 due to a significant increase in coronavirus cases.

As of yesterday, the school had a total of five reported cases since CCISD began tracking the school's data in August. The cases all came from staff members. One staff member has since recovered.

"While we understand this will be an inconvenience for families, we believe it is an important step to help prevent additional infections," CCISD officials said.

Parents will be allowed to pick up their child's devices from the school from 9 a.m. - 11 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8.

More from CCISD:

Building closure decisions are made on a case-by-case basis, including consideration of the number of cases relative to the size of the school population, staff coverage, and so forth.