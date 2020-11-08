Almouie Pediatrics hands out back to school supplies for families in Portland

The clinic will be offering another drive-thru school supply give away next Saturday, August 22 at their Alice location from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

In Portland, a local doctor's office helped some families get the school supplies they need for the new year.

Outside of Almouie Pediatrics, more than 200 vehicles drove up to pick collect notebooks, backpacks and hand sanitizer.

Groups like the Navy Army Community Credit Union and Legacy Preschool in provided monetary donations for this drive.