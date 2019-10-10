CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rose Shaw Elementary School and the American GI Forum celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month Thursday by giving students a new tool to use for their higher education.

Students had to write essays about the American GI Forum and how it will promote their higher education in the future. Eight Rose Shaw Elementary students were selected by the school and received Chromebook tablets during a special ceremony Thursday.

"We are giving them the tools they need and learn at an early age the importance of education," event coordinator Patsy Vasquez said.

According to Vasquez, the American GI Forum is trying to collaborate with the community and corporate leaders to come together. The American GI Forum makes sure the community is growing into what it should be by enhancing education.

