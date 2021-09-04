An extra opportunity for students struggling in Kingsville ISD

If students can not physically make it, they can make up their credits online or they can attend after-school tutoring.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — We've been talking about it for months now the education gap that the pandemic forced. Some students might not even see the next grade level. Some students won't even walk the stage. That's why Kingsville ISD is doing everything they can to make sure that that doesn't happen.

"There's some students that would be top students in their grade," said Selina Rodriguez, an 8th grade teacher at Memorial Middle School, "and they're barely passing, not making attendance".

They're calling it the COVID slide. It's when students' grades take a downward turn and what most schools are seeing around the U.S. because of the pandemic.

"They really are trying but if they are virtual, it's hard," said Dr. Alys Williams, the Principal of Memorial Middle School.

This school year hasn't been easy for anyone, and Kingsville ISD recognizes it. That's why they created the Brahma Boot Camp Credit Recovery program. On Saturdays, students will be able to make up work and recover lost credit. Teachers, transportation, breakfast, and lunch will all be available.

"COVID has been very traumatic," said Dr. Cissy Perez, Superintendent of Kingsville ISD, "people have lost their families, people have lost their jobs and students need that extra support and we need to be there for them".

She said the program was created specifically to give students the extra boost they need to make ends meet in the classroom.

"We need them to learn, we need them to catch up and we're giving them every opportunity possible so that way they don't get retained and so that way they don't have to attend summer school," she added.

If students can not physically make it, they can make up their credits online or they can attend after-school tutoring.

