TAMUCC, Del Mar College host artificial intelligence conference to improve weather forecasts

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It might surprise you, but scientists right here in the Coastal Bend are helping lead the effort in developing artificial intelligence or A.I.

Turns out Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi along with Del Mar College are among a network of institutes set to explore how A.I. can benefit our community.

In fact Monday night, scientist from across the country met over at the U.S.S. Lexington Museum for a retreat.

It's part of a unique partnership headed by the University of Oklahoma.

"Because A.I. is going to help make the world a better place," said Dr. Amy McGovern, a professor with O.U.

McGovern leads the NSF A.I. Institute for Research on Trustworthy A.I. in Weather, Climate, and Coastal Oceanography.

"We're trying to take a huge amount of data that is available, sift it down and create better forecast, but not in a way that is going to replace the meteorologist, but help them focus on what to look at and make better decisions. " said Dr. Amy McGovern, a professor with O.U.

"It used to be you did not pronounce the word artificial intelligence. This was not something cool at all. You did not get funded for A.I., and 5 or 6 years ago everything changed," said Dr. Philippe Tissot with the Conrad Blucher Institute.

The Coastal Bend team is lead by the Conrad Blucher Institute at the Island University. The center is already funding a dozen graduate and undergraduate students with a focus on coastal oceanography.

"Coastal flooding, fog for our port, for our airport, and sea turtles. Sea turtle nests get inundated, also they get cold stunned in a big event like last winter," said Dr. Tissot.

Soon, Del Mar College will launch a first of its kind pilot A.I. certificate program this fall.

"I don't know if it's as big as the internet or PC but it's in that family. It's going to change our lives," said Dr. Tissot.

The local research team is being supported by $3.2 million dollars over the next five years.

