Athenafest returns to newly renovated Windsor Park Elementary

Athenafest is Windsor Park Elementary School's biggest annual fundraiser.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Windor Park Elementary's biggest fundraiser is back and better than ever now that the school is occupying a newly renovated campus!

The event raises funds to provide resources to the school library, additional instructional materials, and technology that the district funds are unable to provide. Community members are also invited to learn more about the school while enjoying some family fun.

The old Windsor Park Elementary campus was demolished in the summer of 2017.

Sponsored by the Windsor Park PTA, Athenafest admission is free and tickets for food and entertainment cost $1 per ticket and ride all night bracelets $55 night of event. Athenafest begins at 4 p.m. and a free shuttle will run from King High School parking lot from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. to provide additional parking.

Special events include the following:

SILENT AUCTION: Closes Friday at 8 p.m. Items can be seen in person inside the school cafeteria with hundreds of amazing items on the bid list.

RAFFLE PRIZES: Drawing at 7:30 p.m. with many great prizes: $500 Visa Gift Card, Oculus Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset, Yeti Hopper Flip 12 Cooler, Bose SoundLink Flex Portable Bluetooth Speaker, and Beats by Dr. Dre Noise cancelling in Ear Headphones. Winner does not need to be present.

FOOD & FUN: This year, the event will offer several food trucks including: Snowie Bus, Loli's Streatery, The Most Comida, Taquitos Mi Sierra & Carrie's Grill & Treats. We will also offer hot dogs, pizza and more!

BRICK SALES: Families, alumni and community members are invited to be a part of the new campus by purchasing an engraved paver brick to be placed in the new campus. Bricks cost $75 and will be positioned in the front walkway of the new school entryway. Information for brick sakes can be found on the PTA webstore. http://windsorparkpta.square.site/

* ALUMNI CELEBRATION- as this year is the 45th anniversary of the Athena program, the school wants to recognize those that have graduated from Windsor Park. The Alumni table will handout lanyards to all previous Owls. Recent WP graduates now in middle and high school will serve as ambassadors escorting visits into the new building. Celebratory Alumni bumper stickers and t-shirts will also be available for purchase.

