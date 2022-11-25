A TRIO coming your way helping you attain higher education thanks to Del Mar College

The TRIO Educational Opportunity Center is a new program at Del Mar College helping people in South Texas obtain their educational and career goals.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — TRIO Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) is a new program to Del Mar College. It was borne out of helping people in South Texas obtain their educational and career goals.

The TRIO EOC program offers services such as Alternative Education Tuition Payment, College Admission Testing fees, Financial Aid Assistance, Scholarships, and more. These services are available to students from Nueces, San Patricio, and Refugio counties.

Eligible participants must be 19 years old and must be a first-generation college student, low Income, student with disabilities, U.S. Citizens, or permanent residents, and/or express a desire to enroll in post-secondary education. For more information, call 361-698-1262 or visit here.

