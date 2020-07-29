Attorney General: 'Nothing in the law gives health authorities the power to indiscriminately close schools public or private'

More confusion has been added to the conversation surrounding the reopening of Texas schools.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More confusion has been added to the conversation surrounding the reopening of Texas schools.

Just weeks after the Texas Education Agency assured districts that they would continue to receive state and federal funds even if kids were not in classrooms, an opinion filed by the Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has TEA reversing its stance.

Paxton's opinion is non-binding which means that it does not place any legal responsibility on the attorney general to enforce it.

Now that Paxton has stated that there is no law giving local health districts the authority to shut down schools, there could be serious legal ramifications across the public school system as each county and city continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The opinion states that health districts can only shut down a certain area --including a school campus or district -- if there is reasonable proof that anyone in that area is infected or could become infected. How to prove that and who is responsible for providing that proof is a matter that could be disputed in a court of law.

The Alice ISD Superintendent Dr. Carl Scarbrough says at this point, his district will continue to follow the guidance of local authorities and students will attend school online until October 9.

"The attorney general's opinion is non-binding; we're under the impression that the order is still in place here in Jim Wells County," Dr. Scarbrough said.

The Corpus Christi ISD Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez issued a statement today assuring parents that online school is still starting on August 13 and campuses will reopen after September 7.