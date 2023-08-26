Back to school time is also eye exam time | Ask the eye doctor

Studies show 80% of learning is done through our eyes. Set your student up for success with an eye exam.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The new school year is coming up, and Dr. Rachel Wruble says now's a great time to get your child's eyes tested.

The pediatrician checked my kid's vision and it was 20/20, do they still need an eye exam with an eye doctor?

Dr. Wruble says the most common vision problem in school-aged children is blurry vision or refractive error caused by nearsightedness (myopia), farsightedness (hyperopia) and astigmatism resulting in blurry vision.

However, a child who can see clearly and have 20/20 vision can still have a vision problem relating to eye focusing, eye tracking and eye coordination.

She says it is also important to check the inside health of the eye for any pediatric eye disease.

Learning is difficult and stressful when certain visual skills have not developed or are poorly developed. A child may not tell you that they have a vision problem because they may think the way they see is the way everyone sees.

Dr. Wruble says children will typically attempt to do the work, but with a lowered level of comprehension or efficiency.

What would I notice if my kids have a problem with their eyes?

Complaints of discomfort and fatigue

Frequent eye rubbing or blinking

Short attention span

Avoiding reading and other close activities

Frequent headaches

Covering or winking one eye

Tilting the head to one side

Holding reading materials close to the face

An eye turning in or out

Seeing double

Losing place when reading

Difficulty remembering what he or she read

When should my child have an eye exam?