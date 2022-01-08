Here's where parents can turn for help getting their kids back-to-school ready

From free haircuts to free school supplies, there are several events geared towards making sure students have everything they need. Here's what you need to know.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

In one week, more Coastal Bend students are set to return to the classroom and there are several events taking place this week geared to helping students prepare.

The Del Mar College Cosmetology Program will be giving free back-to-school haircuts beginning Monday, August 1 through Thursday, August 4.

The free haircuts are for students in grades kindergarten through 12.

Haircuts will take place in Room 211 of the Flato Technology Building on the College’s Windward Campus at 4101 Old Brownsville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Walk-ins are available but you can make an appointment by contacting the DMC Dual Credit Cosmetology Instructor Lissa Gonzalez at 698-1782.

There are other events happening this month all aimed at making sure students have what they need for a successful school year.

Wednesday, August 3:

Petey’s Back to School Bash will be taking place from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Coastal Bend. Free backpacks and school supplies will be given to the first 300 students. There will also be free games, door prizes, and music.

At 5:30 p.m., Robstown ISD will be hosting a back to school rally where free backpacks and supplies will be given to the first 500 students.

Wednesday, August 10:

State Representative Abel Herrero is hosting a School Supply Giveaway on August 10 at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. There will be free supplies and backpacks. The event is a drive through event and children must be present with their parents.