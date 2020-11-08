Back to School in the Coastal Bend

Back to school this year will have a different look and will be filled with plenty of uncertainties. Here's a breakdown of what you need to know as you prepare.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The first day of school for many students across the Coastal Bend is coming up this Thursday.

Back to school this year will have a different look and be filled with plenty of uncertainties.

Here's a breakdown of what you need to know as you prepare your children.

Many students will start off remote learning, so CCISD has provided a list of local internet providers and how to apply for wired line programs.

Tomorrow, McMullen County ISD and Taft ISD students will start off the school year and on Thursday, CCISD, along with Flour Bluff, Jim Hogg, and many other districts begin instruction too.

Thursday, the CCISD's curbside service will resume, and free breakfast and lunch will be provided to all students from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Friday, the Robstown ISD will be hosting a Back to School Rally and free school supplies will be handed out to the first 500 students.

The drive-thru event will take place at the Robstown High School Football stadium parking lot at 5:30 p.m.

Next week there will be two drive-thru vaccination events for students such as the one Flour Bluff ISD held on Monday: