Kleberg County, Kingsville ISD will host town hall meeting to discuss how to combat COVID in schools

About 65% of district employees are vaccinated, according to the Kingsville ISD Superintendent.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid is organizing a townhall meeting for all school districts in the County to talk about the back to school safety plan on Thursday, August 19.

Kingsville Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Cissy Perez-Reynolds said she welcomes the town hall approach to ensure everyone has the best COVID safety plans in place.

She said about 65% of district employees have been vaccinated.

She's also encouraging mask wearing for teachers and students. She pointed out that the district will continue to host vaccine clinics with the County in the hopes that unvaccinated students will get their shots.

"I always love meeting with a team of people I believe have the same vision and have the same mission about growing our community and keeping us safe and educated," Perez-Reynolds said. "I appreciate the fact that he's [Madrid] opened up this dialogue and is inviting us to come together."

Judge Madrid has been in quarantine at home since Sunday because he came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID.

"I want to make sure that they know that Kleberg County has unlimited resources that we can help them with," Madrid said. "Just today I ordered two 18-wheelers full of PPE, masks, gowns, gloves, disinfectants, wipes, just anything we can do for the school districts to help ensure the safety of the children."