CCISD administrator answers questions about this year's Back to School plans

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just days away from the first day of school, the Corpus Christi Independent School District released their reopening plan for this academic year.

With plenty of questions from the community, we reached out to the school district for some answers.

"Our enrollment is higher than it was last year and is actually pre-pandemic enrollment numbers," said Jennifer Arismendi, the Executive Director of Education Support and Counseling Services of CCISD.

Summer is coming to an end for students and when they walk into school, it will almost look like it did before the pandemic.

The state has no mask mandate, so those won't be required, and remember those desk shields that added another layer of defense? They, too, will not be added to classrooms unless you ask for them.

"We have them available so if a parent or student makes a request to the campus, we will provide those to them," Arismendi added.

When it comes to social distancing, the CDC recommends at least three feet.

"Recognizing that in some classroom or environments that we might not be able to do the three feet but trying to stay as much apart as we can," said Arismendi.

And when a student tests positive for COVID-19:

"They have to go home for a least 10 days for quarantine and then they also have to be fever free for 24 hours without the use of fever reducing medication like Tylenol or Ibuprofen and they need to have an improvement of symptoms," she added.

While that student is recovering, CCISD said they'll still be able to provide an education to them.

"As a school district, we do believe that we have tools that we learned from last year that we can utilize to help support students while they're at home," she said.

The CCISD said when students or staff test positive, shutting that classroom down will be the last resort.

CCISD invites parents to share their comments on the reopening plan if any.

That email is: ripics@ccisd.us

