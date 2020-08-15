Back to school troubles for students in the Coastal Bend

Thursday marked the first day of distance learning for several schools locally.

Thursday marked the first day of distance learning for several schools in the Coastal Bend, but for some in the Corpus Christi ISD students, everything went as planned.

"Very stressful that first day. I was thinking I don’t know how i’m gonna do this for six weeks or two six weeks or however long we’re gonna have to do this," said Valerie Montalbo, mother of kids who ahead CCISD schools.

They said the main issues were technical.

"Not being able to get on," said Cathryn Montalbo, a student of Metro.

"The lagginess of the computer" said Brooke Montalbo, a student of Windsor Elementary.

But by the second day of school, Montalbo said all the kinks were fixed and it was smooth sailing ahead.

"We got some work turned in and submitted through the computer. We printed out some work and did work on paper," said Montalbo.

Over in Flour Bluff, Holly Rifkin started 7th grade. She said she was prepared for virtual learning since she got a glimpse of it in spring when COVID-19 first shut schools down.

"You have to be really patient with what you’re working with, not everything is gonna go as right as you planned," said Rifkin.

And for Maddy Taylor, a 6th grader at Flour Bluff Intermediate, she said adapting to this new way of learning wouldn’t be possible without her teachers who still manage to make it feel like they're right there at her side.

"It’s their first time doing this too so just like, good job to all the teachers because you make a difference," said Taylor.