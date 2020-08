According to Coach Hermes, the student last participated in the boy's athletic workout program on August 24.

BANQUETE, Texas — In the Banquete ISD, an update came down from the school district's Athletic Director that a student athlete has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Coaches are currently notifying parents of the situation. Per UIL regulations -- all areas on campus used by the student are being disinfected.