Banquete ISD to end remote learning, all students to return to campus April 12 due to "learning loss"

TEA said students have lost an average of 6 months of learning since COVID-19 pandemic.

BANQUETE, Texas — Banquete ISD officials announced Thursday that they will end all remote learning on April 9. All students will be required to either return to face-to-face instruction on Monday, April 12, transfer districts or move to a home-school setting.

A letter from BISD said a TEA report shows students have suffered a tremendous loss of learning since the pandemic began in Spring of 2020.

"Students experienced 3.2 months of instructional loss at the end of the 2019-2020 school year in addition to the typical 2.5 months of summer learning loss," the letter said. "That is almost 6 months of learning lost."

The ISD said they are seeing an increase of students regressing and at risk of failing the school year. The letter says that the district believes students learn best when in class, which prompted their decision to end all remote-learning.

The letter also said that students quarantined or diagnosed with COVID-19 will be given support for instruction, as the school would with any other illness.

