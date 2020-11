Students will shift to virtual learning for one week.

TEXAS, USA — Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco ISD announced via Facebook on Sunday evening that it will be closing the elementary and high school campuses through Friday, November 13.

On Nov. 6, Ben Bolt sent a letter home to parents that said a student-athlete had tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently quarantining.

Students will now shift to virtual learning for one week. Curbside meals will be available from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.