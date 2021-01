Students will begin remote learning Monday, February 1 through Friday, February 5.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to COVID-19 Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco Elementary will be students will transition to remote learning.

Online instruction will begin on Monday, February 1 through Friday, February 5.

The district says that the high school campus will remain open. Curbside meals will be available from the high school campus from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

