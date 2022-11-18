Better your chances at a job if you speak two languages

Crossroads Adult Education Literacy Program is currently enrolling students for online and in person classes at the Education Service Center, Region 2.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The ESC Region 2 Adult Education & Literacy (AEL) program embraces the realization of personal visions for all adult learners, and their goal is to help each student set goals that lead to personal improvement, growth, and success.

The group offers a range of services that are designed to equip students with the basic academic skills necessary for creating positive impact on their own lives, the lives of their families, and their community.

You can reach them at 361-561-8488 or click here for more information.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.