Better your chances at a job if you speak two languages

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The ESC Region 2 Adult Education & Literacy (AEL) program embraces the realization of personal visions for all adult learners, and their goal is to help each student set goals that lead to personal improvement, growth, and success.
The group offers a range of services that are designed to equip students with the basic academic skills necessary for creating positive impact on their own lives, the lives of their families, and their community.
You can reach them at 361-561-8488 or click here for more information.
