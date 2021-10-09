Beyonce, Jay-Z team up with Tiffany & Co. to provide scholarships to HBCU students

Tiffany and Co. have already pledged $2 million to the ABOUT LOVE scholarship program.

Beyonce and Jay-Z have partnered with Tiffany and Company to provide scholarships for students who attend historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

Following their ABOUT LOVE campaign with Tiffany & Co., the jewelry company has announced that it is working with The Carters on a scholarship program that will provide scholarships to five schools/universities:

Lincoln University in Pennsylvania

Norfolk State University in Virginia

Bennett College in North Carolina

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff

Central State University in Ohio

Tiffany and Co. have already pledged $2 million to the ABOUT LOVE scholarship program that was created in partnership with the jewelry company, Beyonce's BeyGOOD foundation and Jay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation.

“We are only as strong as the work we do together, and we are honored to partner with The Carters,” said Anisa Kamadoli Costa, chief sustainability officer, Tiffany & Co. “Their relentless dedication to lifting underrepresented groups is the inspiration for the About Love Scholarship program.”

Students who attend one of the participating universities must qualify for financial aid as determined by the HBCU they attend, and the scholarships will be awarded to students who meet all eligibility requirements.

This scholarship supports incoming and current students interested in pursuing degrees in creative fields (visual arts, media, performance, design, etc.), history and communications, according to Tiffany & Co.'s website.

Priority will be given to students who are facing financial hardships and in need of emergency financial assistance.

Award sizes will range per student, based upon need.

Students are able to submit online applications via their schools/universities starting Friday, Sept. 10. Applications will close on Sept 26.

Click here for more information about the ABOUT LOVE scholarship program.