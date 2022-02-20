Buc Days Leadership Program scholars take the next step on the path to success

It's a program that's giving 20 high schoolers the chance to develop personal and professional relationships. For many of them, it's all about the life lessons.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Buc Days Port of Corpus Christi Leadership Program is a group of 20 local students who attend sessions on developing personal and professional relationships, as well as public speaking skills. They even get the chance to take part in local service projects.

Olivia Rocha, a senior at Collegiate High School, says what she's learned in the program are life lessons.

"n this program we are all going to branch out, we're all going to different colleges and universities, but I really do think that we're going to take the skills we've learned in these sessions on with us for the rest of our lives."

Saturday night, the students graduated from their Dale Carnegie training. It's one more step on their paths to success.

Our 20 Buc Days Port of Corpus Christi Leadership Program Scholars graduated from Dale Carnegie training tonight. We could not be more proud of this outstanding group of students! Posted by Buc Days on Saturday, February 19, 2022

The program began in December and will continue through May. Upon completion each student will receive a $3,500 scholarship.

If you want to learn more about the program, you can click here to visit their website.

In the meantime, a big congratulations to the students, and we all wish you good luck.

