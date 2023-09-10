Del Mar College launches grant, free courses for Building-Construction-Trades Industry students

The new grant by the Texas Workforce Commission will see Del Mar College students learn a vast range of construction skills for free upon enrollment.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thanks to funding from the Texas Workforce Commission, Del Mar College’s Continuing Education department introduced a new grant that will provide students with insight and training for the Building-Construction-Trades Industry.

The grant will require students to take a 16-hour course where they will learn their choice of a range of construction skills such as carpentry, cabinetry, interior repairs, plumbing, and electrical maintenance.

Career Navigators are also available to help students prepare for their Pre-Apprenticeship Certification Training (PACT) through the Home Builder's Institute, as well as provide guidance on resumes, cover letters, challenges related to their courses and academic and employment decision making.

Enrollment for the courses is free to all Del Mar students over the age of 18 and is available

at the link here or in person at 3209 S. Staples St.

