Church distributes school supplies in honor of late Corpus Christi police officer

The Calvary First Baptist Church held a back-to-school rally Monday evening and students were given school supplies thanks to a special donation.

Journals, erasers, and notebooks were just a few of the many item’s students were gifted.

“We pray that every child is blessed to be able to have what they need to go back to school and to be safe first and foremost,” said Carla Kennard with the church.

Providing students with school supplies is something the church tries to do every year and this year they had additional help thanks to a special donation of five hundred dollars on behalf of the Texas Fallen Officer Foundation.

And that donation was made in honor of Veteran Senior Officer Charles ‘Chuck’ Williams who passed away last year after battling COVID-19. Bishop Charles Richardson Senior says Williams was a big part of the church.

“He was our security every Sunday he was here providing, serving, and protecting this congregation because he loved us, he had family members, his daughters and grandchildren are part of our congregation and he was here with us and we loved that,” said Richardson.

Church members say this donation is Officer Williams continuing to protect and serve the community, even from afar.

“It is very important that we do remember those who have helped us along the way and Mr. Chuck Williams did. He was well known around the community,” Carla Kennard.

“He’s still helping the children up from Heaven.”

And Bishop Richardson says his impact on the church and the community will never be forgotten.

“When he was alive and was here, he started a program where he would bring young men together so his influence and impact will live for many years throughout this community,” said Richardson.

Richardson says they’re thankful to be able to help students start the school year off strong with the right tools.

“When you look at all these wonderful young people you don’t know what greatness lies before us and we don’t know what they will become,” said Richardson.

