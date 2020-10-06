TEXAS, USA — As school districts across the state are planning for the upcoming school year, they learned today that some funds they had planned on using will not be available after all.

The Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security or Cares Act was signed by President Donald Trump in March to help entities and businesses across the country offset losses and hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Texas public school districts initially expected to receive monies from this package directly from the federal government and each district intended to use that funding for their own specific needs and shortfalls. Now, the money will stay at the state level and be allocated to districts at the discretion of the Texas Education Agency.

President of the Corpus Christi American Federation Dr. Nancy Vera said our school districts across the state deserve to have direct access to those funds, especially in light of extraordinary measures teachers put in place to keep kids on track in the last few months of the school term.

"Teachers and all educators have met the challenge of teaching from home,' Dr. Vera said. "They've spent their own money making their own offices, their own little zoom areas."

