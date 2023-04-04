Extra security at Carroll High School this week due to threat, school officials say

An image that was threatening to the campus was shared online Monday night, according to a social media post from the school.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An online threat toward Carroll High School circulated on Monday night, causing the school to ask for extra security for the rest of the week, according to a social media post from principal Robert Arredondo.

The threat was in an image that was sent to school officials by concerned parents. The image, sent to us by concerned citizens, showed a male with a gun and mentioned the school.

CCISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke told 3NEWS Tuesday morning that they went to the home of the suspect and determined there were no weapons in the home.

"I want you to know we take all threats seriously and have taken actions to ensure the safety and security of staff and students," Arredondo said. "CCISD and Corpus Christi police have been made aware and are actively investigating the threat."

The campus was "searched and secured" after the threat, the post said. For the rest of the week, there will be more CCISD police and security on campus than normal.

"We understand that events such as this can be upsetting. We want to reassure the community that we are taking every precaution to ensure the safety of our students and staff," Arredondo said. "Please reminded your student(s) that pranks are treated as threats to our school community, and consequences may include prosecution."

Anyone with any credible information about the threat is asked to call Corpus Christi Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS.

This is an ongoing investigation, Warnke said, and we will keep you updated online and on-air as more information comes in.

