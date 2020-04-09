CCISD: 108 employees, 3 students have tested positive for the coronavirus since June

The Nueces County Health District does not believe any of the cases were contracted while at school.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Freedom of Information Act filed by 3News reveals that 108 employees within the Corpus Christi ISD have tested positive for the coronavirus since June. That number came to us from the City-County Public Health District.

Also reported -- three students from the district have contracted the virus. The health district does not believe any of the cases were contracted while at school.

These numbers are not available from the state because the state has not yet started to report positive coronavirus cases across school districts.