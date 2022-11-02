CCISD administration discusses reason for ECDC transition to pre-K facility

ECDC Principal Kellye Loving said the facility aims to help prepare as many students as possible to advance their academic careers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Recent changes to the Early Childhood Development Center still has some parents asking questions.

The facility that shares learning grounds with Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi recently switched to become a Pre-K only learning facility.

Administrators with the Corpus Christi Independent School District gathered at the center to give an update on renovation plans for the building.

ECDC Principal Kellye Loving said the facility aims to help prepare as many students as possible to being their academic careers.

"CCISD wants to get more students in school, number one, that's what we want," Loving said. "And so all of our other pre-k campuses will still be there, but we're going to open it up so there's 154 more students in school so we can get our students more ready for continuing their education."

CCISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Roland Hernandez, said that the plan for ECDC is to supplement the other 33 schools in CCISD with pre-K programs.

However, parents with elementary aged children currently enrolled in the program will need to find a new school by next year. Hernandez said that is where the lottery system will come into play.

"When you have many, many families applying to get into ECDC for pre-K, only 22 are going to be selected," Hernandez said. "And everyone else has to find somewhere else to go or not go at all. And so now we can take that low number of serving pre-k to almost as many as 154, 155 pre-k students only in one setting."

