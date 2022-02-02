CCISD aims to offer education opportunities to adults in the community

Crossroads is a program out of the Education Service Center that will offer GED, ESL and other classes for CCISD parents.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District is working on a new program to offer education opportunities to adults in the community.

Crossroads is a program out of the Education Service Center that will offer GED, ESL and other classes for CCISD parents.

The district is conducting a survey to help tailor the program. If you would like more information click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.