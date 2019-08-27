CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As students in the Corpus Christi Independent School District officially went back to school Monday their teachers received a pay raise thanks to a vote by trustees.

District officials are calling the raise a win for everyone who's benefitting from the increase.

Multiple options were presented during the meeting, and hours later, the board was able to reduce their possibilities.

Teachers who have been with the district for longer than six years receive a 5.8 percent increase. Teachers with less time at CCISD receive a three percent increase with a 1 percent stipend.

According to Susie Salbana, the raise is a great way to kick off the 2019-2020 school year.

"They've shown that they're happy, they are happy to have their classrooms, they're ready to get started, and this is just gravy on the plate," Salbana said.

Auxillary staff with the district like custodians or cafeteria workers are also receiving an increase of two percent increase with a 1 percent stipend.

Officials said the increases go into effect on Sept. 15.

