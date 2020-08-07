CCISD approves budget to cover sanitation supplies for all campuses

CCISD board members continue to work on other needs that the new social distancing guidelines will require.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Administrators at school districts across the Coastal Bend are back to work after a two week break. Their task is to get ready for the students return to the campuses next month. In Corpus Christi, the district has approved a budget to cover hand sanitizer and dispensers for all campuses. They also continue to work on other needs that the new social distancing guidelines will require.

Another situation that needs to be addressed? How to handle a possible second shutdown during this school year. The CCISD and several other districts changed to a year-round schedule to try to get as much learning as possible.

"We have built in three weeks of no school such that if we have to shut down in the middle of the year, or somewhere along the way because of the COVID or other catastrophe, we would have those weeks built in and not have to extend the school year," Alice Upshaw Hawkins CCISD Board Member at large said.

Other ideas being considered include the possibility of having A-B schedules in which only half the students are on campus at any given time, as well as more virtual learning opportunities.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.