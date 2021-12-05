Two CCISD board members called on to resign by AFT

The American Federation of Teachers is questioning whether the board members in question are providing true leadership.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With controversy brewing between the American Federation of Teacher's Union and the Corpus Christi Independent School District trustees, AFT is now asking for the resignation of board members John Longoria and Jaime Arredondo.

Longoria complained of "too much homework" being sent home with students and Arredondo agreed after the subject of Math scores was presented.

AFT is questioning whether the board members in question are providing true leadership. During a special called news conference, AFT President Dr. Nancy Vera, did her own calling out of trustee Longoria.

"Whether they be Math teachers, English teacher or Reading teachers, saying that teachers are not instructing is a systemic problem; it is not systemic," Dr. Vera said. "What is systemic is the infiltration of his corruptness and scandalous behavior on that school board."

The controversy started with comments made by Longoria during Monday's school board meeting.

"There's a large amount of homework that gets sent home in Math, 15 problems," Longoria said. "My question to the teachers, what are you doing in the classroom?"

Longoria was asking the question in an official capacity but also as a parent. Dr. Vera pointed out how teachers have been maneuvering through the difficult times during the pandemic.

AFT also included trustee Arredondo on its resignation list for agreeing to Longoria's comments and saying how that doesn't represent true leadership.

We reached out to Longoria who told us in a statement quote:

"I stand by the remark I made in the board meeting that I want to be certain that what the specialist tell us in the board room is happening in the classroom. That instruction is taking place. That some measure of accountability is taking place so we can ensure some measure of student success."

Late Wednesday afternoon, Arredondo responded with this comment:

"I just wanted to clarify the issue that i did not and do not believe that we have that any leadership in question."

