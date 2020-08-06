CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District's board members voted unanimously just before 5 p.m. Monday to designate the school district as a year-round school system.

Board members were also presented with four calendar options presenting different start dates, end dates, employee development days, etc.

All but one CCISD board member voted to approve the fourth option.

