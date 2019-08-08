CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A recent change to bus stops has one CCISD student's mother worried about their safety.

"I woke up and I was like what? That doesn't make sense," Eden Moerbe said.

Moerbe has a daughter who is preparing to go to kindergarten at Metro Elementary School. A document she recently received said her daughter would be picked up in front of their apartments off of NPID, but on Thursday, a change was made to that bus stop.

"If it's a five-minute drive, that's like a 20-minute walk, that's ridiculous," she said.

Now, Moerbe's daughter will have to walk over a mile to her 'hub' school, Gibson Elementary. This means crossing NPID onto Leopard, just to be picked up by the bus.

"I can't imagine being a kindergartener and having to wake up and walk all that way, having to get up earlier, walk further I can't imagine the sweat, what if it's a rainy day?" she said.

A letter from CCISD said a shortage of bus drivers led to the change. The district has 30 spots that need to be filled.

"I love CCISD but I can't imagine that this was thought through with enough consideration for the people who this actually affects, it's not ok," Moerbe said.

Moerbe hoped the new bus stops will be changed before the school year starts.

"It doesn't make any sense, it's not fair," she said.

For a list of the changes head over to CCISD's Transportation Website.

