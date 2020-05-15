CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the school year comes to a close, graduation is going to look a lot different for high school seniors.

According to the state of Texas, indoor graduation ceremonies will not be allowed because of COVID-19. This means the traditional graduations from CCISD, hosted at the American Bank Center, might not be happening.

The district is considering all their options at the moment, including holding an outdoor ceremony in June at one of the high school football stadiums.

In the mean time, CCISD is still tentatively reserving the ABC just in case.

