CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District was pleased to announce they earned a B grade from the Texas Education Agency in their 2019 school report.

The TEA handed out an A-F grade on school districts across the state Thursday, showing parents and students how their individual school or charter school rated among school systems in Texas.

The CCISD received a B grade with a score of 86 in this year's report from the TEA's state accountability system.

"I am so proud of all our teachers, principals and district staff who showed true dedication to our students' progress," said Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez in a news release Thursday. "We are committed to becoming an 'A' district, and this is a positive step in that direction."

According to the district, Collegiate High School and Harold T. Branch Academy for Career and Technical

Education earned A ratings for the second year. Veterans Memorial High School progressed to an A, for a total of three A ratings for district high schools.

Roy Miller High School remained at a B while the remaining high school campuses progressed from C to B ratings.

Additional A campuses in the district include the Early Childhood Development Center, Zachary Kolda Elementary School, E.E. & Mireles Elementary School, Weldon Smith Elementary School, and Windsor Park Elementary School.

The district said one CCISD campus, Paul R. Haas Middle School, received a rating of 59.1 and will receive intensive support and guidance during the 2019-2020 school year.

"Every student in our district deserves a high-quality education," Hernandez said. "When a school is struggling, we redouble our efforts and increase support to help students and staff succeed and build bright futures."

Hernandez credited the district's Board of Trustees for their leadership, academic focus and support of district initiatives that foster continuous improvement.

