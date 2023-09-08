Thousands of Coastal Bend students head back to school Wednesday

Be aware of school zones and buses as kids begin a new year.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Summer break is over for thousands of students in Corpus Christi.

Corpus Christi ISD and Flour Bluff ISD students will start a brand-new school year Wednesday. Taft ISD and Ricardo ISD also begin classes Wednesday.

One thing everyone should remember is to slow down on the roads and be aware of school zones. Give yourself a few extra minutes to get to your destination.

It is also Texas law to stop for school buses. Drivers have to stop when a school bus extends its stop sign or when it turns on its flashing red lights. When that happens, drivers in both directions must come to a complete stop on all lanes. This applies to a two-way street or a highway with a center turn lane.

But, rules are different if there's a median. In that instance, only the side of the road where the bus is has to stop and cars on the other side of the road can continue driving.

In Texas, breaking these laws will land you a fine up to $1,250 and, unlike other traffic tickets, it can't be taken away with defensive driving classes.

Be sure to slow down, look out for kids crossing the street and be aware of your surroundings. As always, put down your cell phones.

