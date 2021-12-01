CCISD fills the District 4 seat on the school board

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi ISD trustees have appointed someone to fill the District 4 seat.
Consultant and Community Volunteer Dolly Gonzales Trolley was appointed to the seat formerly held by Catherine Susser. Susser resigned back in November 2020.
Trolley will be formally sworn in at the board's next meeting. Her term expires in November of 2022.
