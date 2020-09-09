CCISD will place $136.2 million 'Bond 2020' package before voters this November

CCISD's Administration Building and various campuses will serve as voting centers, according to the district.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's no secret Corpus Christi is growing at a rapid pace. The Corpus Christi Independent School District said it needs three new campuses to accommodate the students in our area.

According to officials with the Corpus Christi ISD, the district will place a bond initiative on the November ballot this election season.

"The bond package, which would not increase residents’ taxes, continues the district’s program of replacing or renovating aging campuses," officials with CCISD said.

$136.2 million package will include:

New elementary school on the southeast side of Corpus Christi

New campus to accommodate Meadowbrook, Montclair, and Woodlawn

New campus for Weldon Gibson Elementary School

Interior Renovations

Moses Menger Elementary School

W.B. Ray High School

Roy Miller High School District

Voting

CCISD's Administration Building and various campuses will serve as voting centers, according to the district.