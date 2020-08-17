CCISD, local health officials working to determine if classrooms should reopen September 8

One question we wondered about is if officials were going to look at COVID-19 numbers produced by the state or Nueces County.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Students in the Corpus Christi ISD are set to be able to return to class on September 8, but that date could change if school and health officials decide it’s still too dangerous to make that move.

CCISD students began school back on August 13. Right now, school is continuing to be taught virtually. Parents, teachers and students are all having to get used to the routine.

The actual return to the classroom could happen as early as September 8 for those who decide that they want school lessons in person instead of online.

"What we want them to look at are the decreasing numbers and we have been seen decreasing numbers but you have to be very careful about that because decreasing numbers should at least be over a two-week period of time," Health Director Annette Rodriguez said. "Not up and down like we’ve been seen for so long.”



In the coming days, CCISD officials are going to have to figure out if they’re going to allow students back in the classroom. That decision will be made after the superintendent, school board members and health officials get together to look over all the COVID numbers.

One thing Rodriguez said she’s definitely looking at are the numbers of children infected with the virus.

"The numbers seem to be pretty consistent; I was looking at a five-year-old and six-year-old, seven-year-olds and they seem to be very consistent; 50 to 60 cases in each age group till about the 13, 14-year-old age group and then you start seeing the numbers increase and then by the age of 16 to 18 you’re seeing closer to 150 to 180 positives," Rodriguez said.



One question we wondered about is if officials were going to look at COVID-19 numbers produced by the state or Nueces County. The state is not counting probable COVID positive tests. Their results are about 20-percent lower than what the county is reporting.

"Actually, we are going to be using our statistics; we’re gonna be using our data; we stand by our data," Rodriguez said. "We know exactly what’s coming in and what we’re reporting so we don’t have any issues or concerns around that data.“