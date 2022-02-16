CCISD holds meeting to discuss college readiness levels among students

According to CCISD Board President Janie Bell, despite facing challenges due to the pandemic, the district as a whole is still finding ways to aide its students.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's that time of year again where high school students are preparing to take the next step in their academic careers.

Corpus Christi Independent School District board members held a Texas Academic Performance Report meeting Tuesday to discuss a number of subjects.

From 2019 to 2020, the percentage of CCISD high school graduates that were considered college ready declined by nearly 10%.

"Even though we've gone through COVID, and we've had, you know, we've gone back, fallen back some, we're seeing where we're moving forward," Bell said.

Sandra Clement, Chief Officer of School Improvement and Innovation, said that the pandemic switched the way students learned, and that it can have an impact on how students prepare for that next step.

"Here were AP exams that were not the normal way that they would take it," Clement said. "There were dual credit courses that switched to online and there were many that just kind of dropped off."

The criteria that determines if a student meets college readiness is made up of nine components like dual course credits and state AP exams.

"There's just so much offered to them that we want to get them through early in middle school," Clement said. "First of all, have early, early learning experiences for career exploration in elementary and then move to middle school and really start shoring that up with the guidance of their counselors. And then hitting ninth grade with I know what my plan is."

With data from 2020's graduates, the District's Improvements and Innovation Center has tweaked how they track students progress and pass the results on to school on a monthly basis.

"Not only just tracking our data attracting our students, if this student has not reached a level to receive a CCMR indicator or be college ready, then what are we doing for that student right now?" Clement said. "You know, because sometimes when you have students checking in and checking out, if we're not intentionally tracking them, then we're not going to be able to catch the ones that fall through the cracks."

With improvements in place, the class of 2022 CCISD high schoolers are set to meet the college readiness criteria.

