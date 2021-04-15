Corpus Christi ISD honors teacher of the year

This year's honorees were Rachel Beavers from Windsor Park Elementary and Luisa White from Moody High School.

Wednesday night at Veterans Memorial High School Corpus Christi ISD took time to honor some of the best teachers in the district.

The event that took place was the annual teacher of the year celebration. This year’s honorees were 5th grade teacher Rachel Beavers from Windsor Park Elementary who has been teaching for the last 17 years and the secondary teacher of the year went to Luis White a 7 year veteran from Moody High School who teaches history and is also the girl’s head soccer coach.

3News caught up with Ms. White who not only teaches at Moody, but she also graduated from Moody.

"This has been an out of body experience like this is happening to somebody else like I'm watching it happen and tonight it's actually finally sunk in,” said White. “Like I said it's an incredible honor to be able to represent Moody High School, I am incredibly grateful.”

From all of us at 3News congratulations to the honorees and all the amazing teachers in the Coastal Bend community.

