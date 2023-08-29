CCISD hosting job fair

The CCISD is hosting a job fair Wednesday, August 30 at their headquarters in downtown Corpus Christi starting at 9 a.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CCISD's job fair will be Wednesday, August 30 at 9 a.m. at their administrative offices in downtown Corpus Christi on 801 Leopard St.

They are looking to fill spots in their police department, transportation, cafeteria staff, custodial services as well as teachers and substitutes.

They are also a District of Innovation which means teachers with specialized certifications can find employment opportunities within the district.

