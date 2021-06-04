Five high schools in CCISD will move to five days a week, in-person learning beginning April 26

Virtual instruction will remain an option for students who prefer it, school leaders announced.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District is weeks away from summer vacation as they will soon enter the final six weeks of the school year.

Beginning Monday, April 26, CCISD's Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez announced that five high schools, Carroll, Moody, King, Ray and Veterans Memorial, will return to a five-days-a-week schedule for in-person learning.

Currently, these schools are working on a hybrid schedule, which means some students are attending classes a few times a week on campus. Dr. Hernandez also announced that virtual learning will remain an option.

"We feel an urgent need to ensure all students have every opportunity to receive in-person instruction and support so they may experience a strong finish," district leaders said.

Parents are asked to inform their child's campus by Friday, April 16, on whether their child will attend the sixth six weeks in-person or remain learning from home.

"As these high schools prepare to return to regular schedules, all safety measures for the prevention of COVID-19 —including masks, daily screening prior to attending school, and social distancing —will remain in place," district leaders announced.

